2016



Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre, 36 years

Black International Cinema Berlin, 31st edition

Black International Cinema Berlin Film Awards, 26 years

THE COLLEGIUM - Forum & Television Program Berlin, 21 years

"Footprints in the Sand?" Exhibition, 16 years

Cultural Zephyr e.V., 26 years





Fountainhead Tanz Théâtre

@ Berliner Liste 2016 (fair for contemporary art)

in association with & upon invitation by Medienwerkstatt Berlin



present 2 editions of

THE COLLEGIUM Forum & Television Program Berlin



September 15-18

Sept 15-17: 1-9 pm | Sept 18: 11 am - 7 pm



Opening: Wednesday | Sept 14 | 6-10 pm



Kraftwerk Berlin

Schaltzentrale (control center)

Köpenicker-Straße 70

10179 Berlin-Mitte





1. edition



Yes, we can and Yes, we better

Barack Hussein Obama and Donald Muldrow Griffith

Concept/Production/Direction: Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith/Fountainhead Tanz Théâtre



Presentation Description:



In view of current social, political, economic and migratory developments internationally, despite intentional and unintentional results, President Barack Hussein Obama has accomplished an increasing stature world wide and is a symbol for all persons, aiming as Usain Bolt does after achieving victories, for better tomorrows, regardless of ones origin!



Scene I

Weimar Republic Found and Lost Hope



Bauhaus



Founded in 1919 in Weimar by the up-and-coming German architect Walter Gropius, the Staatliches Bauhaus combined the fine arts, crafts and design under one roof with the aim of creating a Gesamtkunstwerk, or total work of art. It existed in three German cities Weimar, Dessau and Berlin and under three architect-directors: Gropius, Hannes Meyer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

Its development paralleled that of the Weimar Republic, rising from the rubble of the First World War, flourishing in the political, economic and cultural chaos of the interwar years, and ending in 1933 with the rise of the Third Reich. Bauhaus teachers included some of the most important artists of the modern era Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Josef Albers and Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, to name a few many of whom fled Germany after the schools closure under pressure from the Nazis, leading them to pollinate Bauhaus ideas throughout the world, primarily in the United States.

"Today remembering the Bauhaus is more important than ever," said Ms. Huskamp of the Dessau Foundation, referring to the refugee crisis and Germanys internal conflict about how to respond. "In these times especially in Germany, where a lot of people want our society to close itself off more and more," she added, "its important to be aware of what it means to be open-minded, what it means to be international as a matter of course, of what it means to be modern."

Charly Wilder, International New York Times, August 13/14, 2016



Scene II

Black Survivors of the Holocaust + World War II



Scene III

Aftermath and Rejuvenation

January 20, 2009

Inauguration: President Barack Hussein Obama

Future Hopes



The personal is presidential



No matter what you think of Obama the executive branch, its hard to argue that Obama the human being has been anything less than a model of class and dignity. If, as was often said about black pioneers in sports, you had to be twice as good to succeed, Obamas personal behavior has set a standard few presidents have ever reached.

Timothy Egan, International New York Times, July 16/17, 2016



I may not make it if I try, but I damn sure wont if I dont Oscar Brown Jr.





2. edition



THE COLLEGIUM - Forum & Television Program Berlin

Production/Direction/Moderation:

Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith/Fountainhead Tanz Théâtre



Dance Performance

Dancer: Joanne Orton

Direction/Choreography: Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith



Conversation with Sandra Becker

Video Artist /Director: Medienwerkstatt Berlin

Moderator: Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith

June 19, 2016











Fountainhead Tanz Théâtre

auf der Berliner Liste 2016 (Kunstmesse)

in Verbindung mit & auf Einladung der Medienwerkstatt Berlin



präsentiert 2 Ausgaben von

THE COLLEGIUM Forum & Television Program Berlin



15.-18. September

15.-17. Sept: 13-21 Uhr | 18. Sept: 11-19 Uhr



Eröffnung: Mittwoch | 14. Sept | 18-22 Uhr



Kraftwerk Berlin

Schaltzentrale

Köpenicker-Straße 70

10179 Berlin-Mitte





1. Ausgabe



Yes, we can and Yes, we better

Barack Hussein Obama und Donald Muldrow Griffith

Konzept/Produktion/Regie:

Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith/Fountainhead Tanz Théâtre



Beschreibung der Präsentation:



Mit Blick auf aktuelle internationale soziale, politische, wirtschaftliche und migratorische Entwicklungen, ungeachtet beabsichtigter und unbeabsichtigter Ergebnisse, hat Präsident Barack Hussein Obama zunehmend an Statur weltweit gewonnen und ist für alle Menschen, wie Usain Bolt, der nach Erreichen seiner Siege gen Himmel zielt, zu einem Symbol für ein besseres Morgen geworden, unabhängig von der eigenen Herkunft!



Szene I

Weimarer Republik Gefundene und Verlorene Hoffnung



Bauhaus



Gegründet im Jahr 1919 in Weimar durch den aufstrebenden deutschen Architekten Walter Gropius, kombiniert das Staatliche Bauhaus die Bildende Kunst, Kunsthandwerk und Design unter einem Dach mit dem Ziel, ein Gesamtkunstwerk zu schaffen. Es existiert in drei deutschen Städten Weimar, Dessau und Berlin und unter drei Architekten-Direktoren: Gropius, Hannes Meyer und Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

Seine Entwicklung verlief parallel zu der der Weimarer Republik, aus den Trümmern des Ersten Weltkrieges emporsteigend, im politischen, wirtschaftlichen und kulturellen Chaos der Nachkriegsjahre erblühend und im Jahr 1933 mit dem Aufstieg des Dritten Reiches endend. Bauhaus-Lehrer waren einige der wichtigsten Künstler der Neuzeit Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Josef Albers und Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, um ein paar zu nennen von denen viele nach der Schließung der Schule unter dem Druck der Nazis aus Deutschland flohen, wodurch sich die Bauhaus-Ideen in der ganzen Welt verbreiteten, vor allem in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika.

"Heute ist die Erinnerung an das Bauhaus wichtiger denn je", sagte Frau Huskamp von der Dessauer Stiftung, die sich auf die Flüchtlingskrise bezieht und Deutschlands internen Konflikt darüber, wie darauf zu reagieren sei. "In diesen Zeiten vor allem in Deutschland, wo viele Menschen wollen, dass sich unsere Gesellschaft mehr und mehr verschließt", fügte sie hinzu, "ist es wichtig, sich bewusst zu sein, was es bedeutet, aufgeschlossen zu sein, was es bedeutet, selbstverständlich international zu sein, was es bedeutet, modern zu sein."

Charly Wilder, International New York Times, 13./14. August 2016



Szene II

Schwarze Überlebende des Holocaust + Zweiter Weltkrieg



Szene III

Nachwirkungen und Erneuerung

20. Januar 2009

Inauguration: Präsident Barack Hussein Obama

Hoffnung für die Zukunft



Das Persönliche ist präsidial



Egal, was Sie über Obama in seiner Eigenschaft als Exekutive denken, es lässt sich schwer abstreiten, dass Obama der Mensch nichts weniger als ein Vorbild an Klasse und Würde gewesen ist. Wenn man, was oft über Schwarze Pioniere im Sport gesagt wurde, doppelt so gut sein musste, um erfolgreich zu sein, dann hat Obamas persönliches Verhalten einen Standard gesetzt, den wenige Präsidenten jemals erreicht haben.

Timothy Egan, International New York Times, 16./17. Juli 2016



I may not make it if I try, but I damn sure wont if I dont Oscar Brown Jr.





2. Ausgabe



THE COLLEGIUM - Forum & Television Program Berlin

Produktion/Leitung/Moderation:

Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith/Fountainhead Tanz Théâtre



Tanz Performance

Tänzerin: Joanne Orton

Regie/Choreographie: Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith



Gespräch mit Sandra Becker

Videokünstlerin/Leiterin: Medienwerkstatt Berlin

Moderator: Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith

19. Juni 2016







***SPECIAL Edition***



THE COLLEGIUM - Forum & Television Program Berlin

Producer/Director/Moderator | Produzent/Leiter/Moderator

Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith

Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre/Black International Cinema Berlin/

"Footprints in the Sand?" Exhibition/Cultural Zephyr e.V.





A COMPLEXION CHANGE



Remembering | Erinnerung:

THE COLLEGIUM - Inauguration Day -

January 20, 2009

Barack Hussein Obama

Gentleman, Scholar, World Leader, A Model of Class and Dignity

Ehrenmann, Gelehrter, Führer in der Welt, Vorbild für Klasse und Würde



A Dedication to the Presidential Experience of Barack Hussein Obama

Welcome to A Complexion Change

Eine Widmung an die Erfahrungen von Barack Hussein Obama im Präsidentenamt



"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." - President Barack Hussein Obama



"Es wird keine Veränderung geben, wenn wir auf jemand anderen oder eine andere Zeit warten. Wir sind diejenigen, auf die wir gewartet haben. Wir sind die Veränderung, nach der wir streben." - President Barack Hussein Obama



Films, Discussions, Interviews, Music, Readings

Filme, Diskussionen, Interviews, Music, Lesungen





My Thoughts on Barack Obama



In 2008, history was made when Barack Obama was elected president. This made me feel very proud to be an African American.

America has taken a big step in accepting diversity in political leadership roles. By that I mean voting for and electing our first African American president, Barack Obama. Barack Obama is an inspiration to me, because he proved that there can always be change as long as you are willing to work toward it.

I also believe, he will make every effort to find a peaceful solution to ending the war in Iraq, solving the crisis with the economy, and any other crisis that may effect America and its people in the future.

Barack Obama is an inspiration to every American - Black, White, Asian, and Hispanic.



Tyler Jerami Griffith, 12 years old

Chicago/Illinois, USA





Meine Gedanken zu Barack Obama



Im Jahr 2008 wurde Geschichte gemacht, als Barack Obama zum Präsidenten gewählt wurde. Dies machte mich sehr stolz darauf, ein Afrikanisch-Amerikaner zu sein.

Amerika hat einen großen Schritt darin getan, Verschiedenheit in der politischen Führung zu akzeptieren. Damit meine ich, für unseren ersten afrikanisch-amerikanischen Präsidenten, Barack Obama, zu stimmen und ihn zu wählen. Barack Obama ist eine Inspiration für mich, weil er bewiesen hat, dass es immer Veränderungen geben kann, so lange man gewillt ist, darauf hin zu arbeiten.

Ich glaube auch, dass er jede Anstrengung unternehmen wird, eine friedliche Lösung zu finden, um den Krieg in Irak zu beenden, die Wirtschaftskrise zu überwinden und jede andere Krise, die sich in Zukunft auf Amerika und seine Menschen auswirken mag.

Barack Obama ist eine Inspiration für alle Amerikaner - Schwarze, Weiße, Asiaten und Lateinamerikaner.



Tyler Jerami Griffith, 12 Jahre alt

Chicago/Illinois, USA





SPECIAL EDITIONS / SONDERSENDUNGEN



October 5 | 1-5 am/Uhr

November 2 | 1-5 am/Uhr



ALEX - Offener Kanal Berlin (Open Channel Berlin), Voltastr. 5, 13355 Berlin

LIVE STREAM: http://www.alex-berlin.de/tv/livestream.html



Production & Direction:

Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre

for THE COLLEGIUM - Forum & Television Program Berlin



Berlin, Wolfsburg, Magdeburg, Dessau



in association with



Offener Kanal Berlin

uniRadio

T.o.p.-TV

Helden der Nichtarbeit

OKBeat

Classic In Black

Dostlar-TV



via Television - Radio - Internet



Moderation:

Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith

Guest Moderation:

Marina Treichel



Guests:

Tim Fiege, Andreas Krejci, Werner Kehl, Thomas Kramer, Steffen Meyer - uniRadio

Peter Henselder - T.o.p.-TV

Yvette Robertson

MFA Kera

Mike Russell

Norma Wright

Hartmut Noack - Helden der Nichtarbeit

Harry Louiserre - Classic In Black

Rolf Gänsrich - OKBeat

Arndt Bethke

Mark Caldwell

Fred Kastein

Ludwig Marx

Orhan Oflaz - Dostlar-TV

Sophia Richards



Cordula Alkert - Rathaus Schöneberg Interviews

David Gnad - Documentary Barack Obama

uniRadio - Interview with Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre

Tyler Jerami Griffith - "My Thoughts on Barack Obama"

Andrea Brehme - Photography & Photographic Exhibition



Catering:

Ursula Wunder



Mottos:

"I may not make it if I try, but I damn sure won't if I don't" - Oscar Brown Jr.

"Mankind will either find a way or make one." - C.P. Snow

"Whatever you do, be cool!" - Joseph Louis Turner

"Yes, I can!" - Sammy Davis Jr.

"Yes, We can!" - Barack Obama

"Yes, we can and yes, we better..." Barack Obama and Donald Muldrow Griffith





Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre / THE COLLEGIUM - Forum & Television Program Berlin, January 17, 2009

A Complexion Change

Transnational & Intercultural Diplomacy

An International Media Project (UNESCO)



CALL FOR ENTRIES

XXXII. 2017 Black International Cinema Berlin



"Footprints in the Sand?" Exhibition



May 2017







Chicago Native Advances Black Artistry In Berlin

March 7, 2016 2:11 PM



By Linn Washington Jr.



BERLIN, Germany - When Professor Donald Muldrow Griffith contemplated a life-changing decision nearly four decades ago to relocate over 4,000 miles from his hometown of Chicago, the words of his mentor, legendary jazz singer Oscar Brown Jr., weighed heavily on his mind...read more



http://www.blackinternationalcinema.de/BIC16/html/bic16_article_ChicagoNativeAdvancesBlackArtistryInBerlin_en.html





The Color of Change in Berlin and Beyond

March 9, 2016 - 6:38 am Washington



Expat insights

By Linn Washington Jr.



The consequential changes sweeping across Europe, from immigrants impacting demographics to an increasing embrace of right-wing ideologies, are not surprising to Professor Donald Muldrow Griffith, an American who has lived in Berlin, Germany for over three decades...read more



http://www.blackinternationalcinema.de/BIC16/html/bic16_article_TheColorOfChangeInBerlinAndBeyond_en.html





"...Art and culture can build bridges, cross borders and pull away from stereotypical categorized thinking. Therefore, initiatives such as Black International Cinema Berlin are important for the capital of Germany. I extend my congratulations to the organizers of Black International Cinema Berlin, a cultural highlight which is unique Germany-wide..."

Gabriele Gün Tank, Commissioner for Integration of the district Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Berlin/Germany



"...Kunst und Kultur können hier Brücken bauen, Grenzen überschreiten und sich stereotypischem Schubladendenken entziehen. Deshalb sind Initiativen wie Black International Cinema Berlin wichtig für die Hauptstadt. Mein Dank geht an die Organisatorinnen und Organisatoren von Black International Cinema Berlin, ein kulturelles Highlight, welches deutschlandweit einmalig ist..."

Gabriele Gün Tank, Integrationsbeauftragte des Bezirks Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Berlin/Deutschland





Prof. Dr. Amanda Klekowski von Koppenfels commends the work of Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre...

...both in her book "Migration, Diasporas, Citizenship: Migrants or Expatriates? Americans in Europe" as well as in her article "Migrants or Expatriates? Challenging Terms", which was published in the festival brochure of the XXIX. 2014 Black International Cinema Berlin / Footprints in the Sand? Exhibition 2014: "... Many of the broad assumptions about [...] migrant groups are based on what is visible or noticeable. But how representative are these noticeable practices? Can they really be said to characterize the entire migrant group? Maybe they can but my research suggests that we should take a second look at the broad assumptions we as a general society make about populations. The work that Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre is engaged in seeks to achieve precisely this sort of second look, questioning and challenging stereotypes. Such work is very valuable.



Prof. Dr. Amanda Klekowski von Koppenfels würdigt die Arbeit von

Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre...

... sowohl in ihrem Buch Migration, Diasporas, Citizenship: Migrants or Expatriates? Americans in Europe als auch in ihrem Artikel Zuwanderer oder Expatriates? Zwei Begriffe auf den Prüfstand gestellt, der in der Festivalbroschüre zum XXIX. 2014 Black International Cinema Berlin / Footprints in the Sand? Exhibition 2014 publiziert wurde: ... Viele weit verbreitete Unterstellungen gegenüber [...] Migrantengruppen beruhen auf dem, was sichtbar oder bemerkbar ist. Aber wie repräsentativ sind diese bemerkbaren Praktiken? Kann wirklich behauptet werden, dass sie die gesamte Migrantengruppe charakterisieren? Vielleicht ist dies der Fall doch meine Forschung legt nahe, dass wir einen genaueren Blick auf weitreichende Mutmaßungen werfen sollten, die wir als Gesellschaft über bestimmte Bevölkerungsgruppen anstellen. Die Arbeit des Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre strebt insbesondere diesen genaueren Blick an und stellt damit Stereotypen auf den Prüfstand. Solche Arbeit ist äußerst wichtig.

Europes finest festivals honored with

EFFE Label 2015-2016







Fountainhead Tanz Théâtre

Black International Cinema Berlin

THE COLLEGIUM - Forum & Television Program Berlin

has been acknowledged by the

EFFE International Jury as one of

Europe's finest festivals and honored by receiving the

EFFE Label 2015-2016

(Europe for Festivals/Festivals for Europe).

ALEX - Offener Kanal Berlin congratulates...





"Subject: Alternative Media Award: Good News for you!

Dear Mr. Muldrow Griffith,

In the section "Video", the pre-jury arrived at a decision and nominated the works:

"Happy Berlin" THE COLLEGIUM Television Dancers

You are part of it Congratulations!"



"Betreff: Alternativer Medienpreis: Gute Nachrichten für Sie!

Sehr geehrter Herr Muldrow Griffith,

in der Sparte "Video" hat die Vorjury ihre Arbeit getan

und die Nominierungen vorgenommen:

"Happy Berlin" THE COLLEGIUM Television Dancers

Sie sind dabei herzlichen Glückwunsch!"



Stiftung Journalistenakademie



THE COLLEGIUM

FORUM & TELEVISION PROGRAM BERLIN

Producer/Director/Moderator | Produzent/Leiter/Moderator

Prof. Donald Muldrow Griffith

Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre/Black International Cinema Berlin/

"Footprints in the Sand?" Exhibition/Cultural Zephyr e.V.



Cinema / State of Affairs / Arts Calendar

Filme / Diskussionen / künstlerische Darbietungen



THE COLLEGIUM Television Program is televised in Berlin, Magdeburg, Wolfsburg, Dessau and additional cities.

THE COLLEGIUM Fernsehmagazin wird in Berlin, Magdeburg, Wolfsburg, Dessau und weiteren Städten ausgestrahlt.

ALEX - Offener Kanal Berlin (Open Channel Berlin), Voltastr. 5, 13355 Berlin

Upcoming Editions

Thursdays 9-10 am / 9-10 Uhr

Saturdays 9-10 am / 9-10 Uhr

Mondays 1-2 am / 1-2 Uhr



Cinema

State of Affairs

Arts Calendar



for program information, please contact:

Programminformationen bitte unter:

0049 (0)30-782 16 21

0049 (0)30-75 46 09 46







THE COLLEGIUM Archive on YouTube

THE COLLEGIUM MAGDEBURG

every 2. Thursday in the month, 6.00 pm

jeden 2. Donnerstag im Monat, 18.00 Uhr

THE COLLEGIUM WOLFSBURG

THE COLLEGIUM DESSAU

THE COLLEGIUM PORTLAND, USA





ARCHIVES



Guide to Indiana University South Bend

Dance Program Collection

at the IU South Bend Archives



The collection for the Dance Program at the Indiana University South Bend Archives documents the history of Donald and Gayle Griffith, Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre Berlin Germany, as directors of the Dance Department from 1992 to 1995, with numerous visual material as recent as 2011.



https://www.iusb.edu/library/about/collection/archives/findingaids/dance.php



Alison Stankrauff, Archivist and Associate Librarian

Franklin D. Schurz Library, Indiana University South Bend

Curator, Dance Collection at Indiana University South Bend Archives







Deutsche Kinemathek

Museum für Film und Fernsehen / Museum for Film and Television

Black International Cinema Berlin Archive

https://www.deutsche-kinemathek.de/bibliothek/bibliothekskatalog







University Library / Universitätsbibliothek

der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Jacob-und-Wilhelm-Grimm-Zentrum

in the Library Collection / im Bibliotheksbestand

Search: AP 41500 B627

or Black International Cinema Berlin

www.ub.hu-berlin.de







FOUNTAINHEAD® TANZ THÉÂTRE

BLACK INTERNATIONAL CINEMA BERLIN

THE COLLEGIUM - FORUM & TELEVISION PROGRAM BERLIN

"FOOTPRINTS IN THE SAND?" EXHIBITION

CULTURAL ZEPHYR e.V.



MISSION STATEMENT

We are an international, intercultural community of persons engaged in achieving increasing understanding and cooperation between individuals and groups in support of democratic procedures and the elimination of violence, religious, ethnic and gender persecution, youth exploitation, homophobia and racial hatred through the process of art, education, culture and dialogue.



Wir sind eine internationale, interkulturelle Gemeinschaft von Menschen mit dem Engagement für ein besseres Verständnis und wachsende Kooperation zwischen Individuen und Gruppen, mit Unterstützung des demokratischen Prozesses und der Beseitigung von Gewalt, Verfolgung aufgrund religiöser, ethnischer und geschlechtlicher Zugehörigkeit, Kindes- und Jugendmissbrauch, Homosexuellen-Feindlichkeit und von Rassenhass, durch die Mittel der Kunst, der Bildung, der Kultur und des Dialogs.



Nous sommes une communauté internationale et interculturelle de personnes engagées à promouvoir la compréhension et la coopération croissantes entre les individus et les groupes, à l'appui des outils démocratiques et à travers l'élimination de la violence, de la persécution religieuse, ethnique et sexuelle, de l'exploitation de la jeunesse, de l'homophobie et de la haine raciale par le processus de l'art, de l'éducation, de la culture et du dialogue.





MOTTOS

"I may not make it if I try, but I damn sure won't if I don't..." - Oscar Brown Jr.

"Mankind will either find a way or make one." - C.P. Snow

"Whatever you do..., be cool!" - Joseph Louis Turner

"Yes, I can...! - Sammy Davis Jr.

"Yes, We can...!" - Barack Obama



Copyright: Fountainhead® Tanz Théâtre/Cultural Zephyr e.V., September 2016