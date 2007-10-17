Nachrichten.com zalando.de - Schuhe und Fashion online
Dienstag, 06.09.2016 Lehrte
AktuellPolitikWirtschaftSportFreizeitShoppingWetter
  • Deutschland >> Niedersachsen >> Region Hannover >> Lehrte >> Alle Nachrichten >> Politik Nachrichten.com weiterempfehlen 

Unglaublich: Bis zu 70% in Ihrer Stadt sparen! Social Media leicht gemacht (Social Media für Anwender)

Navigation
Startseite
Nachricht veröffentlichen
Event veröffentlichen
Eventkalender
Zeitungen in Deutschland

Schnellsuche
 suchen
  Nachricht   Ort
Nachrichten
Baden-Württemberg
Bayern
Berlin
Brandenburg
Bremen
Hamburg
Hessen
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Niedersachsen
Nordrhein-Westfalen
Rheinland-Pfalz
Saarland
Sachsen
Sachsen-Anhalt
Schleswig-Holstein
Thüringen

Anzeige
Stellenangebote
Politik Lehrte Weitere Nachrichten zu Region Hannover





Nikolaus Reinninger - electricity without coal, gas and oil
06.09.2016 20:03:07
(Lehrte, 06.09.2016).It is something a utopia, something will never be reached. has quite different about the inventor Nikolaus Reinniger thought when he is a cutting-edge technology developed with his son, to produce electricity, to which one does not require any resources, no oil, no gas, no coal and no nuclear power. be overland power cables or laid in the floor no longer needed. Each municipality has its resources to produce electricity. She just needs water, air, turbines and generators.

Relationships with countries wich are owned by oil, gas, coal or, nuclear power could be used for other purposes, such. As for upgrade the infrastructure, agriculture and the technologies of the inventors Reinninger. The new technology would slow and steady mean the phasing out resources wich can otherwise be because better, especially as they are becoming increasingly scarce. It is to use an insanity agricultural land to produce bio-diesel.

Especially for the world's growing number of poor hardly find affordable housing and can barely pay the rising energy prices. Industries could free themsef o its dependence on coal, gas and electricity. For information on technical specifications of the new cutting-edge technology available to interested parties the company Reinninger disposal. The functionality of the technology can be visually inspected on site. Whether airports, residential buildings, on farms, e-service stations or hill stations, the system can be used anywhere and "cheap" produce electricity.

State of development: The model of the system is operational and waiting to be used in industry. These partners are sought to build plants at different scales and market. It talks are underway with a larger economy. The Rein Inger family is German and European partners an open mind. You want to avoid investors buy the patented investment, in order to disappear of the market to protect coal, gas and coal lobbies before this promising invention.

In the family business is research since 1972 on technologies including bulletproof wheels and tires include those german army vehicles and armored limousines are equipped. The pure Niger have established their reputation by "exhaust Hamster", purification of heating gases, flue gas cleaning u. Heat recovery systems save all current
Nikolaus Reinninger

Nikolaus Reinninger, Otto Bödecker-Str. 16 31275 Lehrte, In cooperation with Agenda 2011-2012 Contact: Dieter Neumann, Ahltener Straße 25, 31275 Lehrte. Phone (49) 5132-52919, Info@agenda2011-2012.de., Http://www.agenda2011-2012.de

Especially for the world's growing number of poor hardly find affordable housing and can barely pay

veröffentlicht von Dieter Neumann

Anzeige
Nachricht weiterempfehlenEigene Nachricht schreiben Nachricht melden


Merkel wurde in ihrem Heimatland mit 19 % abgestraft
Lehrte, 05.09.2016. Gewonnen hat die AfD. Sie hat kein Programm profit...
 
Bundesregierung ignoriert 2.150 Mrd. Euro Schulden, 1.150 Mrd. Euro Einnahmenverluste und Steuerver
Lehrte, 02.09.2016. Apple zahlt in Irland auf Gewinne der europäischen...
 
Das Buch - ein soziales Netzwerk bietet ein Programm zur Finanzierung der Schuldenkrise an
Lehrte, 30.08.2016. Bereits im Mai 2010 hat Agenda 2011-2012, eine Ini...
 
UfSS: Rente – Die größte Herausforderung des 21. Jahrhunderts
Lehrte 26.08.2016. Unmittelbar sind rund 23 Millionen Rentner betroffe...
 
Agenda News: Bundesregierung - Vorräte für den Katastrophenfall und Mobilmachung
Lehrte, 23.08.2016. Die Bundesregierung hält einen Angriff auf Deutsch...
 
UfSS: Deutschland - ein Eldorado für Vorteilsnahme, Kriminelle und Verbrechen
Lehrte, 17.08.2016. Kriminalität als jugoslawischer oder italienischer...
 

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Lehrte
Nikolaus Reinninger - electricity without coal, gas and oil
(Lehrte, 06.09.2016).It is something a utopia, som...

Lehrte
Merkel wurde in ihrem Heimatland mit 19 % abgestraft
Lehrte, 05.09.2016. Gewonnen hat die AfD. Sie hat ...

Lehrte
Bundesregierung ignoriert 2.150 Mrd. Euro Schulden, 1.150 Mrd. Euro Einnahmenverluste und Steuerve
Lehrte, 02.09.2016. Apple zahlt in Irland auf Gewi...

Lehrte
Das Buch - ein soziales Netzwerk bietet ein Programm zur Finanzierung der Schuldenkrise an
Lehrte, 30.08.2016. Bereits im Mai 2010 hat Agenda...

Lehrte
UfSS: Rente – Die größte Herausforderung des 21. Jahrhunderts
Lehrte 26.08.2016. Unmittelbar sind rund 23 Millio...

Lehrte
Agenda News: Bundesregierung - Vorräte für den Katastrophenfall und Mobilmachung
Lehrte, 23.08.2016. Die Bundesregierung hält einen...


Nachrichtenübersicht: Lehrte

Aktuell

Politik

Freizeit
Stadtreporter
Benutzer:
Passwort:

Passwort vergessen?

Registrieren



 Aktuell
[1] Nikolaus Reinninger -...
[2] Nikolaus Reinninger -...
[3] MCM Investor Manageme...
[4] Biegeteilfertigung op...
[5] Gästehaus Franz in Sa...
[6] Gästehaus Franz in Sa...
[7] Gästehaus Franz in Sa...
[8] Sennheiser Award für ...
[9] www.shop-damen.de und...
[10] www.shop-damen.de - d...

 Premium
[1] Projektmanagement Too...
[2] Mit Projektmanagement...
[3] Singlereisen sind ein...
[4] Singlereisen sind seh...
[5] Was Sie unbedingt übe...
[6] Singlereisen sind in ...
[7] Viele Singles wünsche...
[8] Bürogolf - ein Trend ...
[9] Ferienhäuser in Kroat...
[10] Was Sie schon immer ü...
mehr...

 Beliebt
[1] Bild-Zeitung - die be...
[2] Oeffentlicher Anzeige...
[3] Offenburger Tageblatt...
[4] Westfälisches Volksbl...
[5] Braunschweiger Zeitun...
[6] Thüringer Allgemeine:...
[7] Saarbrücker Zeitung -...
[8] Westfalenpost: Zeitun...
[9] Oberbergische Volksze...
[10] Acher- und Bühler Bot...


 

Nachrichten finden | Eventkalender | Grundsätze | Impressum | Aktuelle Nachrichten

© 2016 by Nachrichten.com